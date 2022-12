Like an automotive Babylon Bee. “ yes it’s slower and has less range and has almost nowhere to charge it but we kind of like the interior and it’s cheap so it’s our pick.”



That's just ONE of the comments being made after Edmunds picked the BOLT over the Tesla Model Y.



Don't get us wrong, the Bolt isn't AWFUL but c'mon man! Not a chance it's better than the Tesla.



GM must have REALLY ponied up to get that article written...









The fact is the Chevrolet Bolt EUV is perhaps the best value electric vehicle right now. It's also the car we'd choose over the Tesla Model Y. Reasons why ???? https://t.co/DZizLLpFYb — Edmunds (@edmunds) December 1, 2022