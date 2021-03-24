HOW? WHY? With Sedan Sales DECLINING WHY Is THIS Car, OF ALL The Possibilities In SECOND Place On The Best Seller List?

I can never get enough of reading car sales numbers and the best seller lists.



I always find it fascinating seeing the new entries on the list and old standbys disappearing.



But one of them really stuck out to me this time and I cannot figure out how and why this product is number two on the best sellers list.



What is it?



The Lexus IS 350.







Good car. A little small in the interior for my liking but it's a decent little sport sedan.



But the mystery is WHY is it still selling well when the BMW 3-Series, MB C-Class and Audi A4 have disappeared into oblivion?



Tell us why Spies. Maybe YOU know the secret of why?









