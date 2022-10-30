HOW Will They EVER Stop the Carjacking IF They Keep Letting The Crooks Out? Father Threatened With BEING CHARGED If He Didn't Get His MULTIPLE OFFENDER Son OUT Of Jail!

A dad in Maryland is slamming prosecutors in Baltimore who he claims are behind rising crime amongst juveniles in the area.



Santiago Garcia-Diaz says his son Bryce, 15, has been arrested multiple times for carjacking and thefts in both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and that his hope was the law would back him up when it came to teaching Bryce a lesson.



He says not only have they not helped to get his son under control, they've made the situation worse through inaction.





A Baltimore, Maryland, father claims that prosecutors keep letting his son off the hook despite his repeated offenses



Santiago Garcia-Diaz is pleading with law enforcement officials to keep his son Bryce, 15, locked up and charged to teach him a lesson



Santiago says his son has run over an officer and struck a house with a stolen vehicle



18 of the 19 charges Bryce has faced have since been dropped, according to the dad

The dad has now started a GoFundMe page to raise money for restitution he may be forced to pay over damage done by his son





