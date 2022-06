GM announced the price of the Hummer EV will rise $6250 on new reservations.



They're not the first to do it but just one of the many who have raised the cost to own one of them



Which leads to our question today...



With these prices going through the roof on the verge of a major recession and major use taxes coming are EV's becoming less and less desirable to most people?



At what price does the spigot shut off for volume sales?









