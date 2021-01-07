If you've never heard of the Jeep 'WAVE' then you're probably not a true car person.



For those who need an education, it's basically a required signal of Jeep drivers to other Jeep owners that acknowledges the comradery of the club.



And we're NOT kidding here, it's a REQUIREMENT. If you don't you get the side-eye and sometimes worse.



So friends, HOW will the Ford Bronco faithful ONE-UP the Jeepers? It IS a competition between them, right?



Look at this meme and tell us if we could be ON to something.



Enjoy your 4th of July weekend Spies!! Drive safe and don't forget to WAVE. ;)
















