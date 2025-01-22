Haas Breaks F1's Glass Ceiling - Promotes First Woman To Race Engineer

A new milestone for women in motorsport was reached on Tuesday when Haas confirmed Laura Mueller would become Formula 1's first female race engineer.

Mueller, whose prior experience includes stints in the DTM, joined Haas in 2022, joining the simulator department before being promoted to performance engineer.

Mueller has been promoted again for 2025, earning the role of race engineer, one of the most important positions in F1. Race engineers provide a communication link from the pit wall to the driver while informing them of strategy developments, car performance, and updates on the race.

Mueller's new driver, Frenchman Esteban Ocon, moves to Haas following an acrimonious end to a four-year stint with Alpine.