Hacker Discovers Code In Tesla Software That May Allow It To Cheat On Safety Tests

The Euro NCAP results for the Germany-made Tesla Model Y were seen as evidence that Dan O’Dowd and The Dawn Project were dead wrong about Full Self-Driving. After all, a car that scores 97% in Safety Assist systems (98%, according to the video) is among the best in the industry, right? Not so fast. The white-hat hacker GreenTheOnly discovered that Tesla added ANCAP support in its codes. The company already had them for I VISTA (the Chinese testing grounds), Euro NCAP, and Korean NCAP.



Although it could be nothing, it is bizarre that Tesla has any sort of support for these tests. It could also help detect test conditions and locations, imposing another behavior from automatic emergency braking (AEB) and other safety assist systems. If that is the case, it could be comparable to what Volkswagen did with its cheat code in the EA-189 turbodiesel engines. You now know this episode as Dieselgate.



