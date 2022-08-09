Hacker Group Sends Moscow's Taxis On Fake Routes Snarling Traffic

Russia’s Yandex Taxi had its ride-hailing app hacked earlier this week, leading to a massive traffic jam in Moscow. The hacktivist collective Anonymous has taken credit for the attack.

 

 

Hackread reports that hackers bypassed Yandex’s security mechanisms, creating multiple false orders for taxis and sending all available cars to the same location, the city’s Fili district, which is outside of Moscow‘s center and runs toward Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

A Yandex representative confirmed the cyberattack to Vice, saying that “On the morning of September 1, Yandex Taxi encountered an attempt by attackers to disrupt the service – several dozen drivers received bulk orders to the Fili district of Moscow.”



