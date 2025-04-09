Hackers Claim Responsibility For JLR Cyber Attack - Brand May Be Down For Weeks

The group that hacked Marks & Spencer earlier this year has claimed responsibility for the cyber attack on JLR that has caused production shutdowns and sales stoppages.

Scattered Spider hit the British retailer in May, causing seven weeks of disruption and costing £300 million in lost operating profit.

Along with fellow hacking group Shiny Hunters, it claims to have obtained customer data after exploiting a similar flaw in JLR’s IT system, The Telegraph reports.

The claim was made on a Telegram messenger group, where a user linked to the hackers posted a screenshot of what appeared to show JLR's internal system.