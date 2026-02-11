Hackers Find That Flock Cameras Are Collecting More Data Than You Think

If you've ever wondered exactly how easy it is to hack Flock cameras, the results are in, and it seems they're pretty darn vulnerable to hacking attempts. For the past couple years, several hacking groups have targeted Flock cameras and other Fourth Amendment-breaking automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) and proven their security vulnerabilities time and again. In some cases, Flock cameras have been found to be streaming live and archived video over the open internet, and in others, it took only about 30 seconds to gain access to a camera's stored footage after getting the box open.



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