Hackers Had 9 Days Of Access To Internal Systems At The Automaker

If you drive a Hyundai, you may be anxious about a recently reported data breach that appears to have impacted 2,000 Hyundai customers. But the automaker is telling CarBuzz that those affected by the breach are actually Hyundai employees.

The breach occurred in late February and early March of this year and has been traced to Hyundai AutoEver America, an IT vendor (and Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary) that manages certain Hyundai Motor America employee data systems. Multiple media reports suggest the data breach put nearly 3 million Hyundai customers at risk of having personal data stolen, but the automaker says that isn't true.