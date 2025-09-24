Hackers Remain The Biggest Threat To An Industry That Views Security As An Afterthought

Not many of us would have anticipated even a few years ago the extent to which cyber attacks could disrupt our world, but the ongoing shutdown at JLR as a result of one shows how very worried we should be.

The entire industry must be quaking in its boots and paying every cybersecurity expert going to reassure them that their defence against hacking is impenetrable.

We don’t know the ins and outs of the JLR cyber attack, although it is reportedly ransomware similar to that which decimated Co-op and Marks & Spencer earlier this year. We are however now seeing the painful after-effects trickling down the British automotive industry.