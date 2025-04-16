Hackers Steal Customers Personal Data From Hertz Over 3 Month Span

Hertz rents out its fleet of cars and vans millions of times over every year, resulting in it amassing sensitive data for huge numbers of customers in America and around the globe. Now, the rental company says some of that personal data was accessed in a cyberattack last fall.

In a notice on its website, Hertz claims hackers exploited zero-day vulnerabilities within software provided by US firm Cleo Communications. Cleo’s file transfer platform allows companies like Hertz to process large volumes of customer data, theoretically safely, but this February, Hertz discovered driver data had been stolen in October and December last year.