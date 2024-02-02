Hacking Competition Awards $200,000 To Hackers Exposing Tesla Flaws

A group of hackers won $200,000 for hacking Tesla's systems at the Pwn2Own Automotive 2024, a three-day competition in Japan hosted by Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) and VicOne. The event offers prize money for exploiting automotive electronic systems "ethically."



This group is called Synacktiv, which won $100,000 on day one for successfully executing their three-bug chain against the Tesla Modem. The following day, the team bagged another $100,000 for attacking the Tesla infotainment system using a two-bug chain.



Other systems they hacked include the Automotive Grade Linux, the Ubiquiti Connect EV Station, the ChargePoint Home Flex, the JuiceBox 40 Smart EV Charging Station, and the Sony XAV-AX5500.





