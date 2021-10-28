Halloween 2021. Full Of Ghosts, Goblins And EVERYDAY HEROES Helping Kids In A CRUELLA World! You'll LOVE This As much As We Did!

Tim Cassar, a Ford engineer and friend of Leighton's parents, designed a 7½-foot contraption — de Vil's car — that Leighton can ride in, and still be seen throughout the neighborhood.



It's cute.



But, this story is about how a special costume for a special girl is going to let her do what every other kid will do this Halloween: go door-to-door for candy. What you might not know is Leighton, who was born with myotonic dystrophy, is unable to walk.



The disease makes her muscles weak. She also has difficulty speaking.



We tip our spy hats to this gem of a man and such a great asset to the Ford Motor Company.



Thank you SIR!



