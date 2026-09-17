Hamilton Inks New Deal for His Entertainment Company

Lewis Hamilton says more to come after Dawn Apollo Studios inks a deal with Skydance Sports, as the F1 champion eyes more entertainment projects.

After the success of F1 Movie, Ferrari’s Hamilton has stepped up to add more value to his entertainment projects after signing a deal with Skydance Sports (Paramount Skydance), for his company Dawn Apollo Studios. There is already talks about a sequel to the Brad Pitt-led movie, but the seven-time champion has long indicated of other projects too.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the deal spans to projects which will range from scripted to unscripted and also animation. Hamilton will serve as the Executive Producer on all the projects, with the contract extending to Paramount’s other divisions like video games, consumer products and other unspecified areas.