Here is a fresh look at the more hardcore version of Toyota GR Yaris as it laps the Nürburgring Nordschleife. There's growing speculation that this might be the new GRMN model or possibly a GR Yaris S.

Compared to the GR Yaris, this one gains canards at the front corners. There are big outlets behind the front fenders. Black trim attaches to the lower front edge of the rear fenders. At the back, there's a big wing rising above the roof, rather than the spoiler on the standard car.