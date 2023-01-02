Hardcore Tesla Added 22,000 Jobs In 2022 While Woke Google, Meta, Microsoft, And Twitter Laid Off Tens Of Thousands

Tesla bucked the trend among tech companies when it comes to the number of jobs created in 2022.

While tech giants like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Twitter laid off tens of thousands of employees last year to save money in the face of a coming recession – and some will continue to do so – Tesla on its own has added almost 29,000 new employees in 2022, a 22-percent increase over the previous year.

In fairness, Tesla did lay off employees last year, but the people affected were mostly holding unnecessary full-time corporate and remote positions. While Tesla said it would slash its salaried headcount by as much as 10 percent, it also mentioned plans to increase the number of hourly employees in manufacturing.