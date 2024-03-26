Hardcore Toyota Supra GRMN Spied Testing With M2 Power

Toyota's ties with BMW, which led to the development of the modern-day Supra and the latest Z4, are bound to get tighter with a more hardcore version of the sports coupe.

Believed to have been christened the Toyota Supra GRMN, it is a more track-focused variant of the series, which will take on the Nissan Z Nismo. A prototype of this model was recently caught undergoing testing at the Nurburgring, featuring camouflage at the front and rear to disguise some of the visual novelties.

If you look closely at its face, you will see a chunkier integrated apron complete with larger side blades. Save for the large wing mounted on the trunk lid, the back end is identical to the latest GR Supra. This applies to the sporty diffuser with an integrated brake light and cutouts for the dual exhaust tips, as well as to the bumper.