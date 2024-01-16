Harder Than It Looks? GM Backs Away From Ultra Cruise Self Driving Goals

GM had big ambitions of surpassing Tesla in EV production, autonomous driving tech, and possibly other areas, but, one by one, these are now being reconsidered. After the robotaxi startup Cruise hit a snag last October, it's time for GM's autonomous driving tech Ultra Cruise to be put under review.



Even though many scoffed at Tesla in the early days, all carmakers ended up trying to copy it. Many pledged to surpass it as the EV market leader, while some also tried to replicate other Tesla technologies. General Motors and its long-time CEO Mary Barra were among those who have tried both. GM threw billions into the EV game, building battery and EV factories, developing software, and making a splash in autonomous driving. However, none of this bore fruit.



After vowing to surpass Tesla for most of 2022, Mary Barra finally understood that building EVs is one thing, and building EVs that people would want to buy instead of a Tesla is a different thing. This is why 2023 ended on a totally different note for GM. The company may have ranked third in EV sales in the US, but that was before discontinuing its only EV that sold in meaningful numbers, the Chevy Bolt. GM has put a hard brake on plans to increase EV production, and its EV projects have stalled.





