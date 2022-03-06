Harley Davidson Stops Building ICE Powered Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson said Thursday it would temporarily halt production of all gasoline-powered motorcycles for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution,” due to an unspecified issue with a supplier’s component and a “regulatory compliance matter.” Production of electric LiveWire motorcycles is not affected by today’s decision.

Harley’s statement, posted on Thursday to the company’s website, is short and sweet. This does not appear to be a supply chain issue, like what we’ve seen impacting automakers for months now, but rather a problem with a piece of equipment that Harley purchases from a third-party supplier. Harley’s statement in its entirety: