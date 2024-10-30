Harris/Biden Administration Study Claims EV And PHEV Buyers Want Smaller Vehicles While Automakers And Dealers Push Cash Cow SUVs

According to the U.S. Department Of Energy, in 2023, SUVs were the leading choice among BEV and plug-in hybrid buyers. Though that's not really surprising these days, it would've been near impossible back in the early days of EVs and PHEVs when most of the offerings were compact sedans and hatchbacks. What this really tells us is that there is now a wide offering of EVs and PHEVs that span across basically every class of vehicle, including SUVs and trucks. Regarding BEV sales in 2023, small SUVs came in first at 40.4% share, followed by midsize cars at 21.2% (likely led by the Tesla Model 3) and then standard SUVs at 12.2%, followed by small station wagons at 11.7% and large cars at 8.3%.



Read Article