Harris/Biden Commerce Department Is Hell Bent On Banning Polestar Vehicles In The US

The U.S. federal government has been going hard on Chinese products lately, especially in the automotive sector. Following announcements of heavy tariffs and a proposed ban on Chinese hardware and software, Polestar is sounding the alarms. The Geely-owned automaker recently said the moves would “effectively prohibit” the sale of its vehicles in the U.S., which would also include the models it builds in South Carolina. Polestar told the Commerce Department that a significant portion of its business operations are outside China, where it only has around 280 employees. The automaker said that the Department “should consider whether a rule that effectively shuts down the operations of a lawfully organized U.S. company with substantial U.S. investments and so many personnel and key decision-making units in friendly nations and the U.S. is appropriately tailored to address the stated national security concerns.”



