I love how the major media never asks execs the hard questions or checks and researches their claims...

Check out this tweet exposing the error in GM CEO Mary Barra's math. DOH!







Has ANYONE In The Media Checked Mary Barra's Math Claim GM Will Out Produce Tesla? This Gent Did. And It's NOT Pretty.

