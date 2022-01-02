Has ANYONE In The Media Checked Mary Barra's Math Claim GM Will Out Produce Tesla? This Gent Did. And It's NOT Pretty.

I love how the major media never asks execs the hard questions or checks and researches their claims...



Check out this tweet exposing the error in GM CEO Mary Barra's math. DOH!









GM CEO Barra,

"GM has projected it will sell more than 1 million EVs globally by mid-decade and overtake Tesla as the top US-based seller of EVs during that time frame"



Math doesn't seem to be Mary's friend!



Tesla has an annual production rate of over 1 million vehicles today — Alex (@alex_avoigt) February 1, 2022



