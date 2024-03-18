Has BMW Finally Built A Tesla Killer With the 2024 i5 M60?

There will come a time in the not-too-distant future when every single BMW M car will have to answer to the G60 BMW i5 M60 xDrive. This right here is the pinnacle of German engineering as it pertains to battery-electric mid-size performance sedans, and things are only going to get better. The i5 epitomizes BMW’s commitment to the future of mobility, while also serving as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to excellence. It wouldn’t be overstating it to say that BMW bet the house on this car the moment they decided to build the all-new 5 Series and the i5 as identical siblings. Right now, the M60 xDrive is the flagship specification of the i5 range, and you can think of it as sort of an “M5 Light”, although on paper, it’s just as quick to 60 mph (97 kph) as an F10 BMW M5. This speaks to what we might be able to see from a future fully electric M5, which we can expect to arrive sometime after 2030.



