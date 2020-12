Elon Musk is making his loyal fans into millionaires.



Meet one of them"



In late June 2017, Brandon Smith, 32, poured $10,000 of savings into Tesla’s stock. He said it was the first time he ever invested in a company. Now Smith has joined the ranks of the “Teslanaires,” as some of the company’s investors call themselves. This 32-year-old put everything he had in Tesla and became a millionaire. Meet Brandon Smith https://t.co/W4KZowyv8W pic.twitter.com/UVXOChtXft — Bloomberg Wealth (@wealth) December 18, 2020