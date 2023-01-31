Has Hyundai Turned It's Image Around From A Budget Brand?

The company decided about a decade ago that things had to change, which lead to some major changes at the company that brought about some amazing vehicles like the Palisade, Elantra N, and Ioniq 5. Automotive News recently spoke with Kevin Reilly, Hyundai National Dealer Council chairman, about the brand's revitalization, and what this means for the nation's 800 dealers. Hyundai's days of being a budget brand seem to be over, as the company's innovative technology and attractive style have boosted the brand's value in recent years. The company can trace its roots back to 1986, when it was launched as a "value" brand that became known for undercutting all of its competitors, but has managed to change that script over time.



