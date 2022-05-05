Has JUSTIN BIEBER Been BLACKLISTED From Purchasing THIS BRAND Of Vehicle?

One celebrity with a penchant for fast exotic cars is Justin Bieber, who famously was arrested for racing a Lamborghini in the streets of Miami back in 2014, per the BBC. Now, Lamborghini's biggest competitor, Ferrari, has seemingly blacklisted the singer from purchasing any vehicles from them. But why? Here's what we know about Justin's situation with Ferrari as it currently stands.



The news of Justin's blacklisting by the exotic automobile company was first reported by the Italian outlet Il Giornale. According to the publication, Justin has been barred from buying or driving Ferrari cars henceforth, due to the way he's behaved with the Ferraris he's owned in the past.



Justin is far from alone in terms of high-profile celebrities who have been blacklisted by Ferrari. Some other big names have gotten on Ferrari's bad side, according to the outlet, including actor Nicholas Cage, rapper 50 Cent, and Kim Kardashian.



