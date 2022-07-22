Has Legalizing Cannabis Had A POSITIVE Or NEGATIVE Effect On Car Crash Statistics? SURVEY SAYS?

The number of car crash injuries has risen by nearly six percent in states that have legalized recreational cannabis use — the latest study in a slew of negative reports to sound the alarm over the dangers of decriminalization.



Research this week from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety revealed a 5.8 percent rise in traffic crashes in Colorado Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada after those states legalized cannabis and ‘pot shops’ sprang up.



Cannabis fans say the drug has health benefits and is far less harmful than alcohol, which is legal. It is also a lucrative business, netting an estimated $30 billion in the US last year, offering windfall taxes for permissive states.



Research this week from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety revealed a 5.8 percent rise in traffic crashes in Colorado Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada after those states legalized cannabis and ‘pot shops’ sprang up.



It was the latest in a series of studies on everything from teenage addiction to unhealthy relationships to cast doubt on this week’s Democratic effort to end the federal prohibition on cannabis.



Full details at the link...





Read Article