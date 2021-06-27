Has TESLA PERFECTED The Model On HOW-TO Disrupt The Business?

Clayton Christensen, the author of the 1997 classic The Innovator’s Dilemma, is said to have coined the term “disruptive innovation.” He defined this as “a process whereby a smaller company with fewer resources is able to successfully challenge established incumbent businesses.”



The Dilemma is that, while the incumbents may be perfectly well aware of new and innovative technologies or business models, they can’t or won’t commit to them, because they have to focus on serving their existing customers. Meanwhile, the disrupter finds an “overlooked segment,” a market that the incumbents aren’t serving, or have given up on. For example...oh let’s say...electric cars in 2003.he pot

Many are predicting that, once the next wave of EVs from the legacy brands arrives, Tesla will start to lose market share. Others believe that Tesla’s technological head start (at least five years, by all accounts) will enable it to maintain a competitive advantage.



Do you believe that or are they ALL pissing in the wind for TWO reasons?



1. The potential customer market is WAY smaller than the mainstream media and the auto guys want to admit.

2. Those IN that small minority will pick Elon 9 out 10 times making it impossible for the others to even get a TINY slice of the pie.









Read Article