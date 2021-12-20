Has The 2022 Subaru WRX Grown Up Too Much For It's Buyers?

The arrival of the 2022 Subaru WRX marks two decades since the WRX first made its way to U.S. shores. In that time, Subaru’s sport sedan has essentially cultivated its own performance subculture. More than 416,000 examples have been sold to date, and, according to Subaru, the people who are buying them represent the youngest performance car customer base in the entire industry. That is no small feat, considering the fact that nearly every automaker out there is constantly looking for ways to appeal to a younger audience, and it also certainly didn’t happen by accident. Subaru is keenly aware of who these buyers are, what they care about, and what they want out of their daily driver. So while the fifth-generation WRX is arguably more aesthetically distinctive than it’s ever been before—both from its competitive set and the Impreza on which it’s based—behind the hopped-up bodywork, there’s actually a stronger sense of maturity.



