Has The Biden Administration Done Enough To Secure The EV Future?

The EV revolution appears to be well underway in the US, with the segment recently achieving a 5 percent share of the market, which analysts believe is a watershed moment that indicates the beginning of rapid growth.

It’s in line with the government’s efforts to push EVs to consumers, and the White House has set an ambitious goal of making 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in 2030 EVs. President Joe Biden emphasized his administration’s thinking by declaring at the recent Detroit International Auto Show that “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified.”