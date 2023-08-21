Has The Big Adventure Of An EV Road Trip Become The Hunt For A Working Charging Station?

My time with the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron was nearly up. It had conquered the mountains of Colorado over multiple days and had safely returned me to my former home of Colorado Springs. The next day I had to drive it back to Denver early in the morning where I’d part ways with it. That’s when my EV nightmare began and it had nothing to do with the 402 hp steed that Audi loaned me. I parked the Audi in one of Colorado Springs’ few centrally-located DC Fast Charging stations and went to dinner with friends. Before walking away I confirmed that the car said it was charging, the light was green, the charger itself appeared to be charging and all seemed right with the world.



Read Article