Has The New Lucid Gravity Been Given The KISS OF DEATH By Social Media Because Of THIS Perception Of It?

Lucid Motors, once heralded as the next big thing in electric vehicles, has stumbled repeatedly, tarnishing its once-shining image. From the outset, Lucid's journey has been marked by a series of missteps, each one chipping away at the brand's credibility and market potential. Initially, their flagship sedan, the Lucid Air, was plagued by production delays and quality control issues that left early adopters frustrated and skeptical. This set a tone of unreliability that has haunted the company ever since.



One of the most glaring mistakes was Lucid's decision to enter the market with a high-end sedan at a time when consumer demand was clearly shifting towards SUVs. They missed the memo, or perhaps ignored it, betting heavily on a segment that was already waning. When they finally decided to pivot and introduce the Lucid Gravity SUV, they botched the execution. The design philosophy, which seemed more focused on efficiency than aesthetics, has left much to be desired.



The Gravity, intended to be Lucid's savior in the competitive SUV market, has instead become its Achilles' heel. Critics and enthusiasts alike have pointed out that the vehicle looks more like a minivan than a sleek, desirable SUV. This perception is not just a minor critique; it's a fundamental misunderstanding of what consumers want from an SUV. The vehicle's boxy, utilitarian design lacks the aggressive stance and the sporty allure that have propelled competitors like the Tesla Model X or the Rivian R1S to success.



This design faux pas has now been amplified through the merciless court of social media, where the term "minivan" has become synonymous with the Gravity. Posts across platforms like X have been relentless, with users mocking Lucid's attempt at creating an SUV. "Lucid decided to keep the roofline flat for the Gravity to improve passenger space and... it looks like a minivan," one user quipped, encapsulating the widespread sentiment.



This negative feedback loop on social media could prove to be the ultimate kiss of death for Lucid's image. In an era where a brand's reputation can be made or broken online in a matter of hours, this misstep could not have come at a worse time. The Gravity, meant to broaden Lucid's appeal, might instead narrow it down to a niche of minivan enthusiasts, effectively alienating the broader SUV market they desperately need to capture.



Tell us, do you agree? Does it look more minvan than SUV and will that spell the death knell for it?





