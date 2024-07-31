Has The Porsche 911 Gotten Too Big For It's Own Good?

Future Porsche 911 generations would be smaller, not bigger, than their predecessors if it were up to Porsche’s chief designer Michael Mauer.

Mr Mauer has been Head of Style for Porsche AG in Germany for 20 years, and although the brand’s cars – including the Porsche 911 – have become physically larger under his purview, it’s no secret that he’s keen for next-generation models to go the other way.

“Personally, I would love to [create a smaller sports car], to see what the possibilities are in terms of packaging,” Mr Mauer told a small group of media including Drive.

“And in the end to come to an even more compact car, or [to] stop this growth.