Has Volkswagen Transitioned From Climate Cheater To EV Leader?

Most of our readers are probably familiar with what we call the Dirty Diesel Debacle. In 2015, the US EPA charged Volkswagen with installing software in its diesel cars that allowed it to cheat on emissions tests. Investigations from European regulators followed, the company (naturally) tried to cover up the scandal, executive heads rolled, and the Volkswagen Group was eventually forced to pay some $30 billion in fines and damages. It was a shocking example of deliberate corporate lawbreaking, and VW’s brand seemed irreparably damaged.



But it wasn’t. Just a few years later, the company is considered a clean vehicle leader. New EVs from Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche are selling well, and Electrify America, the infrastructure company that was established as part of VW’s settlement with the authorities, has rolled out an extensive and rapidly growing charging network across the US.



