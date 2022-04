Back in March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Haas F1 Team decided to terminate their contract with title sponsor Uralkali effective immediately, due to the company owner’s ties with President Vladimir Putin.



The team also sent race driver Nikita Mazepin packing, who has since been replaced by Kevin Magnussen.



As you can imagine, the Russian company was less than thrilled about Haas’ decision and has since put out the following statement:





Read Article