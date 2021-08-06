Have An Extra 400,000 Legos And Some Spare Time And You Too Can Build Your Own Lamborghini

Lamborghini and Lego teamed up to build a life-size replica of the Sián FKP 37 hypercar, using over 400,000 Lego Technic pieces.

The Lego Lambo required 154 different types of Lego pieces, including 20 made specifically for the project, Lamborghini said Tuesday in a press release. At 196 inches long, 82.7 inches wide, and 44.6 inches tall, Lamborghini said the Lego car matches the proportions of the real Sián. Lamborghini doesn't list a curb weight for the real Sián, but said the Lego version (including special pieces for the project) weighs 4,850 pounds.



