Have Automakers Become So Obsessed With Tech They Have Forgotten What A Car Is?

The world of in-car tech is moving as fast as any area of digital development at the moment, so our car infotainment mega test looked at some different strands to see how they affect, and possibly distract, drivers.

The most obvious issue is the replacement of control buttons with touchscreens in an attempt to reproduce the smartphone experience in cars. There are various reasons why this works for car brands: cleaner cabins, reduced cost, less heavy wiring running across the car and ever-increasing requirements for more features all make sense.

But are touchscreens serving the driver, or actually making for a less pleasant experience?