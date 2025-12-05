Have Cool Screens And High Tech Cheapened Interior Quality?

Step foot inside any random brand-new car in 2025 and you’ll notice the massive size of its touchscreen display, its clever software, versatile ambient lighting technology and tons of recycled materials throughout the cabin. But then take a moment to feel the door panel or tap the center console – something's missing.



Car interiors have always been a key battleground for automakers. From the materials used to how the switches and buttons feel. Every single tactile element plays a role in how we perceive quality and luxury. But roughly five or so years ago, something changed.



As the whole industry raced to develop and build electric drivetrains, shiny infotainment systems, and self-driving tech, the focus shifted away from craftsmanship and durability. Instead, we got larger screens, flashy interfaces, and loads of new gadgets most of us don’t even need. The physical experience of sitting in a new car, especially a premium model, had taken a noticeable hit.