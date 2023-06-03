Have Dealerships Finally Done Themselves In With Greedy Markups?

United States automotive dealerships have long enjoyed the 'middleman' role in the territory's automotive industry. The first car dealership was established in the United States by William E. Metzger in 1898. More precisely, the business has enjoyed these privileges for one and a quarter centuries (125 years).

While dealerships offer convenience and variety through their services, some unscrupulous businesses have taken this precious opportunity to screw over their clients. Last year, a Chevrolet Dealer was exposed for charging $90,000 over MRSP for a 2023 C8 Corvette Z06.