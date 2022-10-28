Have European Environmentalist Protests Gone Too Far?

These days, everywhere you look, there are activists protesting against something. In the past few months, we have read about the Tire Extinguishers, and now we hear that there is another group that wants to “stop oil.” Their method of stopping oil? Vandalizing museums, followed by supergluing one of their hands to the premises.



Many years ago, and even in recent times, activists would target large corporations that were responsible for pollution. Remember Greenpeace?



I do remember that Greenpeace used to do bold things against oil rigs, as well as attempt to block oil tankers and such. While it did interfere with tens or hundreds of employees who were away from their families, it did make a dent in the profits of oil companies, probably, since they delayed shipments with their actions.



