Have Legacy Automakers Blown Their Chance With EVs By Trying To Design Something They Knew Nothing About?

We often hear that legacy carmakers are struggling to offer compelling software features, and this will only get worse. Carmakers pay lower wages and offer an uninspiring work environment, unlikely to attract top software talent. In an increasingly competitive market, car companies are thus poised to offer subpar software.

The auto industry is one of the slowest-paced fields, with most innovations taking years to implement into a production vehicle. This is the most visible in the software department. For decades, carmakers were happy to offer a radio with a small screen and focus mostly on the mechanical side. When smartphones, especially the iPhone, upended how people interacted with technology, carmakers failed to see that the wind changed direction.



Read Article