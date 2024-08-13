Have Pickup Trucks Gotten So Expensive That It Is Just Cheaper To Rent a Trailer?

If you’re considering buying a pickup truck instead of a smaller vehicle because you think you might haul dirt, chunky cargo, or random pieces of large junk once in a while, hold off for a second. Do you realize how cheaply you can rent a utility trailer? That might be a far better option for you. Last weekend I had to haul a Polaris UTV from mid-state Vermont to New York’s Hudson Valley. The cost to rent a big two-axle utility trailer was $40 and change for 24 hours. That’s including taxes, fees, and add-on insurance. Yes, I pulled it with a pickup, but I didn’t have to. More importantly, the experience opened my eyes to how easy it is to grab a little trailer for the kind of occasional hauling most homeowners and hobbyists do. A paltry $40? You can barely get out of a Harbor Freight without spending that much on a single trip!



