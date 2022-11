Prototypes of Baojun's electric mini-SUV have begun testing in China. Previewed as a concept earlier this year, it is set to become the second model in Boajun's new KIWI electric car sub-brand, after the facelifted version of the Liuzhou-based company's existing EV city car.



One looks an awful lot like the upcoming Compact Toyota Land Cruiser



What say you Spies?



















Prototypes of Baojun's electric mini-SUV have begun testing in China. Previewed as a concept earlier this year, it is set to become the second model in Boajun's new KIWI electric car sub-brand, after the facelifted version of the Liuzhou-based company's existing EV city car. pic.twitter.com/ZnrEfLOtSV — Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 28, 2022