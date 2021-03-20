Have The Spies Found The QUICKEST And EASIEST Way To FIX The BMW 4's BUCK TEETH And Help The Germans Sell More??

It's no secret that BMW sent many fans of their products into the stratosphere when they showed the 'buck tooth' grill treatment on the new 4-Series.



So please excuse us as long time BMW fans for repeating the obvious...



It's F'N HIDEOUS!



I used to religiously buy a new BMW almost every year. But outside of the M2, there isn't one thing in the lineup that makes me lust for it like I used to.







But we think we've found the easiest and FASTEST way for a short term fix.



You gotta go Rolling Stones on it and PAINT IT BLACK! Check out this video...It actually begins to be palatable when it's 'murdered out' and the contrast is diminished and less pronounced. Wouldn't you agree?



Or should BMW just MURDER IT and fix the 2022?







Also, if you want to see how they produce one here's a good video from the factory in Munich.







