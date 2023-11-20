Have Toyota Dealers Ruined The Appeal Of The New Prius?

Toyota dealers are at it again. They’re placing gigantic markups on the mainstream Prius and it’s putting the supposedly ‘affordable’ hybrid out of reach for most buyers.



Before getting to the actual markups we’ve heard of, let’s talk about what makes a car “affordable” to begin with. A recent study confirmed that the Prius Prime was one of six new cars that is officially “unaffordable” for the average buyer based on monthly payment price and people’s median income. It’s not that Toyota has jacked up the price on the Prime though, it’s that dealers are adding more to the purchase price to line their pockets.





