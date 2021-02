Classic, vintage pickup trucks go one of two ways, usually: they end up rotting and getting left out, and lose all value. Or, they get restored, modded, and customized, and turned into some of the most beautiful cars you’ll ever see.



But have you seen the prices for used vintage trucks. C’mon, man.



They have gotten ridiculous.



Would you pay all the money for one or do you scratch your head saying what dummy wasted that much $?



Here's one orginally bought buy Elvis that just dropped for $80k.





This 1967 GMC Pickup sold @GAAClassicCars

for $80,000. pic.twitter.com/XsRHWuaYG6 — eClassicAutos (@eclassicautos) February 27, 2021