Have YOU Been HASSLED In Your Car At One Of The 'Peaceful' Protests? And Do You Have Any Advice For People That May Make The Wrong Turn?

As I've been seeing all the chaos in many of our cities I began to think to myself. ..I wondered with all our readership, has anyone who visits Auto Spies, been in a dicey situation driving in their cities?



And we don't mean on purpose. We mean accidentally running into it and having to make a decision of how to handle it and avoid potential harm.



Maybe you drove somewhere and you were unfamiliar with the area and you made the mistake of turning onto the wrong street.



I have friends in NY, LA, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, etc. and from what they tell me reason in these places has gone out the window.



So we ask, have YOU or someone you know had to deal with a situation like that while driving? And what have you recommended to family and friends should they encounter a protest?



Spies, discuss.





