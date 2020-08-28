Have YOU Been HASSLED In Your Car At One Of The 'Peaceful' Protests? And Do You Have Any Advice For People That May Make The Wrong Turn?

As I've been seeing all the chaos in many of our cities I began to think to myself.

..I wondered with all our readership, has anyone who visits Auto Spies, been in a dicey situation driving in their cities?

And we don't mean on purpose. We mean accidentally running into it and having to make a decision of how to handle it and avoid potential harm.

Maybe you drove somewhere and you were unfamiliar with the area and you made the mistake of turning onto the wrong street.

I have friends in NY, LA, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, etc. and from what they tell me reason in these places has gone out the window.

So we ask, have YOU or someone you know had to deal with a situation like that while driving? And what have you recommended to family and friends should they encounter a protest?

Spies, discuss.



Section_31_JTK

I live in the boonies. We've had a few "protests" but they were peaceful. BLM would get their asses kicked it they tried to do here what they've done elsewhere. Everyone I know is armed to the teeth. There are as many pickup trucks as there are cars, maybe more. And we use our trucks.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If you want to see a protest, best to watch it on the news. Don't drive to see it, don't walk over to check it out. When the G20 came to Toronto a bunch of people who were protesting were Kettled (held in place) byt the police. 4hrs in fact and it had started to rain. In this group were people walking home from work trying to cut through the crowd. It isn't worth it. Avoid these situation at all costs. Make a donation instead.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

   

jeffgall

I’m not stupid enough to drive into one of these left wing cesspools now. They have have their glorious utopia.

jeffgall (View Profile)

   

MDarringer

Punch it! If you feel threatened, use your car as a weapon.

Get your conceal and carry.

When I go to Newport Beach I take the 405 rather than the 5 even though the 5 can actually be a faster route depending on the time of day. The 5 goes through some shit hole central places and these days I avoid those places.

MDarringer (View Profile)

   

