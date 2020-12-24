Have YOU Ever Given A Vehicle As A Christmas Present? If So How Did It Go?

Agent009 submitted on 12/24/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:38 AM

Views : 396 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you’re given a present that looks like it has been wrapped by a gorilla in a force-10 gale, we’ll bet all your mince pies it was wrapped by a bloke.

According to a recent survey, men spend less than a minute wrapping a present compared with the three women take getting the job just right.

Regardless of who has done it, we’ve all seen examples of bad wrapping: paper that barely covers the gift, crudely shaped ends taped roughly over the top, multiple tears where the wrap has been pulled too tightly… Examples abound, although it’s the gift that counts, of course, not how it’s presented.



Read Article


Have YOU Ever Given A Vehicle As A Christmas Present? If So How Did It Go?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)